Last year, the SCO countries demonstrated economic growth almost twice the global average. A strong economy is the foundation of regional security.

This was stated by Belarusian Prime Minister Alexander Turchin, speaking at the SCO Heads of Government Meeting in Moscow. Over the past quarter century, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization has made enormous strides. Today, it unites those who advocate for peace and prosperity. But much joint work remains.

Russia is hosting today's meeting, and, of course, a host country always wants to showcase its best. That's why the Russian National Center was chosen as the location. It has only been open for a year, but it has already become such a cultural phenomenon. This is because the achievements of a strong and large economy are gathered in one space.

The largest in the world, but only one of the SCO countries. Add China, India, Pakistan, a number of other countries, and, of course, Belarus. The total is 40 percent of the population, a third of the Earth's territory, and already a third of global GDP—these are the latest figures. A true global majority, of which our country is a part.

The Shanghai Spirit is about shared values, mutual respect, and equal partnership. The Council of Heads of Government is a gathering of like-minded individuals. We envision the future organization—we set ambitious goals together. But as we know, sometimes global plans prefer silence.

Mikhail Mishustin, Prime Minister of Russia:

"We have a very busy agenda today, and I propose we get down to work immediately. I thank the media representatives. We will meet again. Thank you."

Belarus' Initiatives: Economy, Food Security, Transport, Personnel

The expanded meeting was already completely open. First, the results of Russia's presidency were summarized. Throughout the year, the emphasis was on trade and economic cooperation. Belarus shares this position. The economy is the foundation of regional security. Innovative agriculture, industrial cooperation, and clear financial instruments—without these, there will be no technological sovereignty, or sovereignty at all. However, these priorities were already set several months ago in China by the leaders of our countries.

Alexander Turchin, Prime Minister of Belarus:

"The key proposals from the Belarusian side to strengthen the economic sovereignty of the SCO region were voiced by the President of the Republic of Belarus at the summit in Tianjin. These include intensifying dialogue on simplifying trade procedures within the SCO in order to reduce trade barriers, increase trade turnover, and foster investment activity. The creation of an independent SCO financial mechanism to mitigate sanctions pressure is also crucial. A gradual increase in the share of national currencies in foreign trade and investment transactions allows for greater efficiency and independence in economic interaction. However, it is essential to create our own payment and settlement infrastructure. In this context, we support the idea of creating an SCO development bank, which should be fully operational in all countries of the organization, providing additional stability and predictability to our economic ties, and meeting the growing demand for investment and financing."

Meeting of SCO Prime Ministers with the President of Russia

It is important to build relationships not only between enterprises and businesses, but also between people. Such ties are certainly not to be severed, no matter how much those from the outside would like to see them. The heads of the delegations discussed this at a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Vladimir Putin, President of Russia:

"An equally important component of the SCO's activities is the development of humanitarian contacts, exchanges in culture, science, education, healthcare, and environmental protection, and, of course, youth policy and sports. As I have said many times, Russia is sincerely committed to the closest possible partnership with the SCO countries. I am confident that by working in a coordinated manner, together, and by helping each other, we can achieve truly impressive results in developing the multifaceted cooperation between our countries."

The schedule of the major forum is always packed to the minute. But there is always time for bilateral meetings. This morning, before the events began, Alexander Turchin met with the First Vice President of Iran. We need to step up our economic activities, and the SCO platform offers a good opportunity. The organization continues to prove its effectiveness.

