The resilience of peoples and a unique genetic code. This is what distinguishes and unites the peoples of Belarus and Oman against the backdrop of a turbulent external environment.

Our strategic partner in the Middle East also supports peace initiatives and advocates for an equal and mutual partnership. This week in Oman is marked by National Day. For entire generations, this holiday resonates not only with the end of the civil war in Dhofar, but also with the beginning of the Sultanate's major modernization.

The Wealth of Cultural and Historical Heritage

Oman's National Day is more than just a tribute to traditions, which are revered in their own unique way in the East. It is a day of rethinking, with a resonant silence so characteristic of the Eastern people.

Hence the meaning with which the National Day celebration begins—not in grandiose festivals, but in a profound sense that recalls the fateful decisions of the Omani people.

Is it symbolic? The National Museum is located directly across from the Sultan's Al Alam Palace. This is the official ceremonial palace of the Sultan of Oman, located in Muscat. All key events—be they official meetings or the signing of strategic documents—are mirrored in the halls of the neighboring National Museum. These exhibitions reveal all the secrets of the East.

Oman's Philosophical View

If you follow the rhythm of the Omanis, you understand why they celebrate one of the most important national holidays like this. Yes, there's a military parade ahead, demonstrating the strength and discipline of the Omani armed forces, and an integral part of the holiday—traditional dances known as "razha." But Omanis know how slowness (in the good sense of the word) and this philosophical outlook allow them to steadfastly stay the course, adding to their prosperity. This resonates with Belarusians as well.

Khaldon Azhari, President of the PANORIENT News Corporation:

"In the Western world, the principle is: if you're not with me, you're against me. And this is a very serious challenge for the government of Belarus, for the government of Oman. I think you have good prospects for maintaining long-term and strong relations with the Middle East as a whole. I believe your country has a very strong President, and I believe you are a reliable partner with great potential."

Oman is pursuing diversification

Oman is among the top 20 oil-producing countries, with the industrial sector accounting for approximately 40% of its GDP. This year, it significantly advanced in the Global Innovation Index, climbing five spots. The Sultanate is actively pursuing diversification through the development of other sectors, such as logistics, tourism, industry, fisheries, and tourism.

Amina Bint, Consultant in the Research Department of the Omani Ministry of Heritage and Tourism:

"The number of tourists to Oman is growing rapidly, and we hope to see an increase in tourist flow from Russia and Belarus. The tourist visa process greatly simplifies the process. The number of countries that can obtain it is expanding, as visas can be obtained on arrival at the airport through a simplified procedure. Belarusians also enjoy visa-free entry and direct flights."

Exchanging Experiences Between Countries

It's hard to imagine today that back in the 1960s, there were no roads or healthcare here. National history is commemorated in the museum.

Minsk is also constructing a new building for the National History Museum. And our fellow countryman, Jamal al-Musawi, who has been entrusted with preserving Omani history, is eager to share his experience; he promised this a year ago, during the Belarusian President's visit to the historical center.

Ahmed Hashil Al Maskari, Director of the Gulf Affairs and Regional Neighborhood Department at the Omani Ministry of Foreign Affairs:

"Your President was here, and we were so glad to see him. We are so pleased that relations between Belarus and Oman are expanding. We are opening up numerous opportunities for more profitable investments between the two countries. As we have already discussed with our colleagues, we have a sea of communication, the open sea. Your region cooperates with Africa and the Far East, so we are always happy to visit investors from Belarus. We hope that we can further expand these long-standing relations."

Oman is open to dialogue