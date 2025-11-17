Vilnius May Open Border with Belarus before November 30

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/3811a270-232f-4ff2-89eb-7cb3d1a7d865/conversions/6bbf58bc-e285-4211-ad98-5fdf050116cb-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/3811a270-232f-4ff2-89eb-7cb3d1a7d865/conversions/6bbf58bc-e285-4211-ad98-5fdf050116cb-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/3811a270-232f-4ff2-89eb-7cb3d1a7d865/conversions/6bbf58bc-e285-4211-ad98-5fdf050116cb-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/3811a270-232f-4ff2-89eb-7cb3d1a7d865/conversions/6bbf58bc-e285-4211-ad98-5fdf050116cb-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

The first details of the meeting between Lithuanian and Belarusian border guards are emerging. According to Lithuanian media, Vilnius raised issues of smuggling, the situation with border crossing closures and freight carriers, and illegal migration.

It is also reported that the decision to open the border will be made late in the evening of November 18 by the National Security Commission, taking into account the results of "technical negotiations between border guards and other circumstances."