"No Human Face" - Political Scientist Bunevich on the Baltic States' Cruel Treatment of Migrants

"There's no humane attitude toward migrants in either Poland or the Baltics. We know how nationalist attitudes, strong Islamophobia, and racism prevail there, even from Western rankings, which we may not fully trust. But Eastern European countries that are part of the EU lead in xenophobia and rejection of people of different racial and religious backgrounds. And, in general, they dislike migrants and don't hide it—there's no political correctness there. Another thing is that this is enormous hypocrisy. When you join the EU, you must understand that you will bear a certain responsibility for everything that happens within the union."