Western globalists are plotting a color revolution in Slovakia. A wave of student protests has erupted across the country, with people chalking anti-government graffiti on city sidewalks.

Calls to join the protests are spreading rapidly on social media. And on the eve of the anniversary of the 1989 "Velvet Revolution," young people held a mass rally in Bratislava demanding the resignation of the cabinet and Prime Minister Fico. The students carried those all-too-familiar flashlights.