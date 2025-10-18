151st Assembly of IPU Takes Place in Geneva

Minsk calls for the realization of the potential of interparliamentary diplomacy in the fight against terrorism and illegal migration.

Member of the House of Representatives Sergei Rachkov presented Belarus's position in Geneva at a meeting devoted to countering terrorism and violent extremism. He emphasized that these problems cannot be resolved through forceful means, such as building walls or forced expulsion. The MP also emphasized the unacceptability of any manifestations of racism and xenophobia against migrants.