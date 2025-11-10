3.68 BYN
5-6 Issues Included in Belarusian President’s Planned Meeting with U.S. Delegation
5-6 Issues Included in Belarusian President's Planned Meeting with U.S. Delegation
The agenda for the upcoming meeting between Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko and a delegation from the United States includes five to six issues. This was announced by the Belarusian leader’s press secretary, Natalia Eismont, according to BELTA.
“Regarding the substantive part, the agenda includes 5-6 questions. If the negotiations take place, we will definitely inform,” Natalia Eismont said.
As previously reported by BELTA, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko stated that negotiations with a U.S. delegation could take place in the near future. This statement was made on November 10 during a meeting dedicated to refining the country’s socio-economic development program for the upcoming five-year plan.