16 stations planned for the ring line of Minsk subway, with 6 of them being transfer stations

The construction of the fourth subway line in Minsk has begun, marking the most extensive underground development project in the capital’s history. According to preliminary plans, the line will feature 16 stations, with six designated as transfer points. However, the number and placement of stations may change, given the lengthy construction timeline, during which urban development and underground communications will also evolve.

Giorgi Protasov, First Deputy Director and Chief Engineer of Minsksubwaypolproject, explained: "The first section of the fourth line will facilitate transfers from the second line at Pushkinskaya station. The next section is planned from Bangalor Square, in the opposite direction towards the Traktor Plant. The third section will originate from Kharkovskaya Street, where a station is planned. Currently, it is under the working title 'Tuchenko.' From Tuchenko station towards Minsk-Mir, a fourth section is planned, completing the ring."