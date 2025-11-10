3.68 BYN
Expert explained why Trump nominated John Cole special envoy to Belarus
US President Donald Trump has nominated lawyer John Cole for the post of special envoy to Belarus.
Oleg Dyachenko, Deputy Chairman of the Standing Committee of the House of Representatives of the National Assembly of Belarus, explained the significance of this move in the studio of the First Information Channel.
"When Donald Trump ran for President of the United States, he promised not only his citizens but also the international community that he would influence the end of the armed conflict in southeastern Ukraine. Given that this process is proving extremely difficult, as the European Union and its representatives are blocking a cessation of hostilities by providing powerful financial and military-technical support to the Ukrainian political regime, Donald Trump needs to fulfill his promise by having direct access to the leadership of the countries in the region," Dyachenko noted. "That's why we have a special envoy for Ukraine, a special envoy for the Russian Federation, and, of course, given that the Republic of Belarus is positioning itself as a platform for possible peace talks to resolve the Ukrainian crisis, a special representative has been appointed for the Republic of Belarus to directly facilitate interaction between the leadership of our state and the administration."
He also believes that the lifting of sanctions against Belavia inspires some optimism that the US administration is moving in the right direction, and that common sense is, after all, an important motivator for their foreign policy actions. "We hope that the American establishment will ultimately succeed in taking a clearer stance on lifting other economic and financial restrictions on our republic. Moreover, our republic, as experience shows, poses no threat to the national interests of the United States of America. And here we need to pursue an appropriate treaty policy and remove all these unnecessary restrictions," Dyachenko said.