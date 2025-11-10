"When Donald Trump ran for President of the United States, he promised not only his citizens but also the international community that he would influence the end of the armed conflict in southeastern Ukraine. Given that this process is proving extremely difficult, as the European Union and its representatives are blocking a cessation of hostilities by providing powerful financial and military-technical support to the Ukrainian political regime, Donald Trump needs to fulfill his promise by having direct access to the leadership of the countries in the region," Dyachenko noted. "That's why we have a special envoy for Ukraine, a special envoy for the Russian Federation, and, of course, given that the Republic of Belarus is positioning itself as a platform for possible peace talks to resolve the Ukrainian crisis, a special representative has been appointed for the Republic of Belarus to directly facilitate interaction between the leadership of our state and the administration."