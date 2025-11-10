The CIS Media Forum is taking place in Moscow. Participants include media experts, bloggers, representatives of telegraph agencies, and publishing houses from Commonwealth countries. The main topics are the challenges faced by modern mass media.

Today, Western and European media have unleashed a real information war against Russia and Belarus. To protect our independent perspective, we must unite the efforts of all CIS countries, said Dmitry Kiselev, General Director of Rossiya Segodnya agency:

"We must do our work; we must produce our content. Our product is social stability and social balance. Our product is the sovereignty of each country. Attacking others is not part of our goals. That is just an accusation to justify our own behavior. Europe has gained nothing good from this path. It has practically bankrupted itself, destroyed its industry and economy. These European leaders have destroyed themselves. Because if Macron’s popularity is 11%, the same or slightly more is true for Starmer or Merz. It’s truly a disgrace."