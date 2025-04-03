"Alternative for Germany" Aims to Develop Relations with Belarus

On April 3, a representative of the German party "Alternative for Germany" met with Belarusian parliamentarians in Minsk. The politicians discussed key issues related to the economy and regional security.

Ulrich Singer, a member of the "Alternative for Germany" party, stated: "I believe that these relations are very important. That is why I personally flew here to resume dialogue. I hope that the delicate ties that remain will become stronger."

The German guest noted that there are noticeable changes occurring in Germany, which have a direct impact on the possibility of developing pragmatic and mutually beneficial relations with Belarus.