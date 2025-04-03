3.66 BYN
3.13 BYN
3.38 BYN
"Alternative for Germany" Aims to Develop Relations with Belarus
On April 3, a representative of the German party "Alternative for Germany" met with Belarusian parliamentarians in Minsk. The politicians discussed key issues related to the economy and regional security.
Ulrich Singer, a member of the "Alternative for Germany" party, stated: "I believe that these relations are very important. That is why I personally flew here to resume dialogue. I hope that the delicate ties that remain will become stronger."
The German guest noted that there are noticeable changes occurring in Germany, which have a direct impact on the possibility of developing pragmatic and mutually beneficial relations with Belarus.
The "Alternative for Germany" party is currently the second most popular party in terms of public support. However, there is a significant caveat. According to the democratic principles of modern Europe, the party is being systematically restricted from influencing political processes. This is due to the fact that the "AfD" advocates for the lifting of sanctions and promotes Germany's national interests, which include the development of mutually beneficial relations with Belarus.