Today, August 3, it is highly probable that Steven Witkoff, the special envoy appointed by the U.S. President, will arrive in Moscow. This visit has been announced by a representative of the United States in NATO.

It is anticipated that Witkoff will hold negotiations and attempt to persuade Russia to agree to a ceasefire starting August 8— a date recently specified by Trump in an ultimatum directed at Putin.

Sources suggest that Witkoff will bring new proposals aimed at resolving the ongoing conflict. Meanwhile, the external influence of Trump’s foreign policy is becoming increasingly limited: the sanctions legislation currently under consideration in Congress is unlikely to be approved before mid-September or even later.