U.S. Special Envoy Expected to Arrive in Moscow
Today, August 3, it is highly probable that Steven Witkoff, the special envoy appointed by the U.S. President, will arrive in Moscow. This visit has been announced by a representative of the United States in NATO.
It is anticipated that Witkoff will hold negotiations and attempt to persuade Russia to agree to a ceasefire starting August 8— a date recently specified by Trump in an ultimatum directed at Putin.
Sources suggest that Witkoff will bring new proposals aimed at resolving the ongoing conflict. Meanwhile, the external influence of Trump’s foreign policy is becoming increasingly limited: the sanctions legislation currently under consideration in Congress is unlikely to be approved before mid-September or even later.
This delay means that the U.S. President will not yet have the authority to implement devastating measures. Experts, however, have long doubted that he would risk doing so—since the notorious secondary sanctions of 100% or even 500% would paralyze the global economy