The Friendship Bridge at the border between Estonia and Russia is rapidly transforming into a stark symbol of hostility. By order from Tallinn, formidable and tall metal gates have been installed there. Earlier, the same Estonian authorities damaged the roadway on the bridge and placed what are called "dragon’s teeth" — concrete anti-tank barriers.

All of this is accompanied by senseless acts of humiliation: crossing the border near Narva is now only possible on foot, and both Russian and Estonian citizens are kept waiting in long queues under the scorching sun for over a day.