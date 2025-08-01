3.69 BYN
2.99 BYN
3.42 BYN
Multiple Prominent Politicians and Military Officials Arrested in Ukraine
Almost immediately after the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) broke free from the control of the presidential office, it delivered a devastating blow to Zelensky.
In Ukraine, dozens of prominent politicians and military officers have been detained. Among those are Vyacheslav Kuznetsov, a deputy from the president’s faction "Servant of the People," head of a regional administration Gaidai, and several high-ranking officers.
The anti-corruption agency suspects them all of large-scale embezzlement: these politicians, officials, and military personnel allegedly formed an organized group involved in siphoning funds through drone procurement schemes.
Many observers see an obvious connection: the European Union, which backs NABU, is signaling to Zelensky who is truly in control in Ukraine. Moreover, NABU possesses kompromat on the president himself—whether to proceed with charges against Zelensky or not is now a decision being made in Brussels.