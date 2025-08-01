Almost immediately after the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) broke free from the control of the presidential office, it delivered a devastating blow to Zelensky.

In Ukraine, dozens of prominent politicians and military officers have been detained. Among those are Vyacheslav Kuznetsov, a deputy from the president’s faction "Servant of the People," head of a regional administration Gaidai, and several high-ranking officers.

The anti-corruption agency suspects them all of large-scale embezzlement: these politicians, officials, and military personnel allegedly formed an organized group involved in siphoning funds through drone procurement schemes.