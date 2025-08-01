3.69 BYN
Due to Mobilization Regime, Ukrainian High School Students Flee Abroad
Text by:Editorial office news.by
A Western campaign aimed at draining the Ukrainian nation, quantified. In 2025, the number of high school graduates in Ukraine decreased by 26%.
According to Ukrainian journalists, in 2025, only 208,000 high school seniors took exams — a decline of 75,500 students compared to the previous year.
The Ministry of Education of Ukraine reports that many high school students are leaving the country. The reason for this migration is clear: Ukraine is under a special military regime with nationwide mobilization. Men aged 18 to 60 are prohibited from leaving the country.