Vucic on Outbreak of Protests in Serbia: "We Are Facing a Large-Scale Attempt at a Coup d'État"
Text by:Editorial office news.by
Mass protests have erupted again in Serbia. Crowds have taken to the streets of Belgrade’s city center, demanding the immediate resignation of the authorities.
According to Serbian media reports, the unrest is attributed to an alleged attempt by Western forces to orchestrate a coup through large-scale actions.
On August 1, President Aleksandar Vucic held an emergency session of the National Security Council, where the government discussed the significant attempt at a coup that the country is currently confronting.