A tradition that unites. On the eve, the Presidents of Belarus and Russia visited Valaam — a sacred site for all Orthodox believers. For the third time, the island has hosted a meeting of the Union State leaders. Alexander Lukashenko and Vladimir Putin participated in a prayer service and lit candles for peace, then addressed pressing issues. Experts and analysts traditionally discuss the key points raised by the presidents of Belarus and Russia.

"The meeting of the presidents on Valaam has become a cherished tradition, bringing a fresh wave of topics for discussion and a wealth of news. But most importantly, these leaders meet informally, as is customary, to synchronize their positions. Though Alexander Lukashenko and Vladimir Putin have no need to check their watches — they are in perfect harmony, with the leaders maintaining close contact almost constantly. What we’ve understood is that the Union between Russia and Belarus addresses many questions and tackles numerous problems created by the countries of the collective West around us."

"The meeting between Belarus and Russia’s leaders once again demonstrated the highest level of political, economic, military-technical, and spiritual cooperation between the two nations. Russia continues to provide Belarus with military and economic security, ensuring the realization of its independence and sovereignty. In this context, the decision to deploy the latest Russian-made missile complex "Oreshnik" on Belarusian territory is of great importance. Alongside the existing tactical nuclear weapons on our soil, this has significantly increased our military-technical potential, bringing it on par with the aggressive military bloc NATO. Notably, in April-June 2025, the NATO countries bordering Belarus — Lithuania, Latvia, and Poland — withdrew from the Ottawa Convention banning antipersonnel mines. This act signals a new phase of militarization in their policies," stated political analyst Yuri Voskresensky.

