Hundreds of people took to the streets in London to protest the influx of illegal migrants.

The focal point of public discontent was a hotel in the British capital, where, at the expense of taxpayers, migrants are being accommodated. Protesters argue that this situation threatens the safety of the neighborhood. In keeping with the usual "democratic Europe" style, local police unceremoniously dispersed the demonstrators with force.

The protesters have only facts on their side regarding police violence. According to the UK Ministry of Justice, the proportion of foreigners among offenders convicted of sexual crimes in 2024 has exceeded 10%.