A wave of consumer panic is sweeping across the United States, as citizens rush to stockpile supplies in anticipation of rising prices and dwindling availability. Frightened by the prospect of economic disruption, Americans are hurriedly filling their shopping carts with goods.

The primary catalyst for this upheaval is President Trump’s recent implementation of tariffs targeting numerous countries. On August 1, he signed an executive order imposing tariffs on products from no fewer than 69 nations.

Meanwhile, retail chains have long been preparing for the impending surge in tariffs by stockpiling imported goods—goods that are soon to be subjected to new duties. While consumer activity has surged by 25%, this spike is not indicative of a strengthening economy but rather a frantic preemptive response.