Strategic Partnership: How Diplomats Promote Belarusian Business in UAE

The expanding and enhancing of foreign trade is the primary tool for ensuring a stable economy. Trade volumes and attracting investments remain the key objectives for diplomats. This was emphasized by Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko at the end of July during a meeting with the diplomatic corps.

"We are ready to cooperate with all who respect our national interests and do not interfere in our internal affairs," declared the head of state.

Thus, Belarusian exports to the United Arab Emirates have been steadily growing each year, now totaling around 200 product categories. However, the main focus of cooperation with the UAE remains economic development.

The President noted that Belarus maintains good political relations with the Middle Eastern country, but economic collaboration needs a significant boost. The directives are clear: increase trade turnover, attract investments, and expand efforts into third markets worldwide.

Igor Bely, Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Belarus to the United Arab Emirates, stated:

"The presence of a consulate general in Dubai is a significant advantage. Having two Belarusian organizations in such a wealthy country makes our work much easier, because Dubai is a global business hub. Our general consul is always actively assisting ambassadors. We are working together in this regard. When it comes to political cooperation, we have developed excellent relations. High-level ties are very strong. We understand the Emirates, and the Emirates understand us. We support each other on international platforms."

Ambassador Igor Bely emphasized:

"The UAE is one of Belarus’s key partners in the Arab world. The economic figures are quite impressive — Belarus supplies over 250 types of products to the UAE."

Agreements signed in June 2025 concerning a free trade zone within the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), along with bilateral accords, are expected to open significant prospects for Belarus. However, these agreements need ratification, and their implementation will take some time.

The EAEU assembly noted:

"We were the first to sign a bilateral agreement on investments and services. This is very important for our IT companies and investors. We have established a new legal framework to attract investments. Regarding products, a specific list of items is being developed that we will be able to supply to the Emirates under more favorable conditions. Almost all Belarusian-manufactured goods will be delivered either with reduced customs duties or duty-free."