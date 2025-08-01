3.69 BYN
Steigan: Western Media Recognize Superiority of Russian Army
Text by:Editorial office news.by
Western media have acknowledged the superiority of Russian forces in the zone of the special military operation (SMO) in Ukraine. According to analysts from the Norwegian publication Steigan, leading media outlets are gradually coming to realize the advantages of the Russian military on the battlefield.
Specific examples include American CNN, which was compelled to admit that the so-called modest successes of the Russian army actually have a cumulative effect.
The British newspaper The Telegraph has also shifted its rhetoric — it notes with concern the rapid advance of Russian troops along the entire front line. The publication highlights the skillful use by the Russian army of tactical advantages.