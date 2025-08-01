"I believe that not all Ukrainians realize this yet, but in the very near future, they will be shocked by the scale of corruption that has been perpetrated in Ukraine during Zelensky’s presidency. This will be a subject of discussion within the next two to three months. We are about to learn a great deal about Zelensky’s corruption and that of his inner circle. Many, of course, will be taken aback by how such a situation could have come to pass, but in truth, there will soon be ample evidence — notably in Western press outlets — that will dismantle the cult surrounding this 'honest' man, this non-system politician who came to change Ukraine. The extent of theft, corruption, and cynicism during this period of war is almost beyond imagination," declared Spyridon Kilincharov, a deputy of the Verkhovna Rada from the V-VII convocations.