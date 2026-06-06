Belarus and Ghana to Establish Joint Committee on Trade and Economic Cooperation

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Belarus and Ghana signed an agreement to establish a joint committee on trade and economic cooperation. The document was signed in the presence of the two leaders, Alexander Lukashenko and John Dramani Mahama, following official talks in Minsk, BelTA reports.

The committee will coordinate the parties' efforts to expand trade ties and economic cooperation. "I propose holding the first meeting of the committee without delay to implement all understandings reached following your visit. We must have a concrete plan of joint action to develop trade between our countries," Alexander Lukashenko said during the talks.

An intergovernmental agreement on visa-free travel for diplomatic and service passports was also signed.

Relevant agencies of the two countries signed a memorandum on cooperation in agriculture.