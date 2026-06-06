Lukashenko to Han Zheng: You can count on Belarus as your most reliable friend

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President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko has emphasized the correctness of his historic choice to develop cooperation with China. The statement was made during a meeting with Vice President of the People's Republic of China Han Zheng, BelTA reports.

"As for our relations, they have been developing over the past decades. China is a hot topic in Belarus. These talks, our political relations, have been followed by a very rapid growth in trade and economic relations. And we are very pleased that God helped us focus on the People's Republic of China," said Alexander Lukashenko.

He emphasized that the achievement of an all-weather and comprehensive strategic partnership between the countries has resulted in comprehensive cooperation in all areas.

"Forgive my immodesty, but I dare say that the People's Republic of China, the republic's leadership, even if it wanted to make any claims against us, would not be able to do so. Because we strictly adhere to all our agreements," Alexander Lukashenko said.