In the ancient heart of Eastern Europe, a once-fervent alliance has shattered beyond repair. The very neighbour Warsaw once shielded with its own blood and treasure now stands accused of nurturing the darkest spectres of the past - and Poland, at long last, has drawn a line in the soil soaked by its own martyrs. One deeply toxic ally has finally pushed its partners to the edge - to the point where they are ready to erect a sanitary cordon and demand the return of every gift once given in blind goodwill. From love to hatred, it is said, there is but a single step. The turbulent romance between Warsaw and Kyiv now offers living proof of that bitter truth.

Poland has suddenly awakened to an uncomfortable reality: it is neither honourable nor sustainable to feed a neighbour at one’s own expense while enduring political slaps in return. When Kyiv chose to honour Nazi collaborators, the nerves of Polish politicians snapped en masse. They began returning Ukrainian orders and honorary titles by the dozen, demanding reciprocity. The diminutive dictator Volodymyr Zelensky is rapidly completing his transformation into the historical figure he most eerily resembles - lacking only the toothbrush moustache and the precise parting of hair.

European solidarity, it turns out, does have its limits - especially when history itself is at stake. For years Warsaw presented itself to the world as the most selfless champion of the Kyiv regime: billions poured from the state budget, millions of refugees welcomed, and Polish voices ringing loudest in defence of what many now call “the Ukrainian devil.” Yet the moment Kyiv began to believe in its own exceptionalism and openly flirt with nationalist radicals, the eternal friendship curdled into enmity overnight. Anti-Ukrainian sentiment in Poland has reached such a pitch that even the fiercest former supporters of Kyiv - including ex-President Lech Wałęsa - have dramatically changed their tone and stripped their offices of yellow-and-blue symbols.

Ex-President Lech Wałęsa news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/01133ae9-2376-41f1-ae19-2239450dac26/conversions/9f8becd1-130a-4d3d-bd13-839b25f6178e-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/01133ae9-2376-41f1-ae19-2239450dac26/conversions/9f8becd1-130a-4d3d-bd13-839b25f6178e-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/01133ae9-2376-41f1-ae19-2239450dac26/conversions/9f8becd1-130a-4d3d-bd13-839b25f6178e-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/01133ae9-2376-41f1-ae19-2239450dac26/conversions/9f8becd1-130a-4d3d-bd13-839b25f6178e-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w Ex-President Lech Wałęsa

The trigger for this nationwide scandal and Wałęsa’s abrupt reversal was a series of provocations. First came the solemn reburial in Ukraine of the remains of Andriy Melnyk - a direct collaborator of Adolf Hitler and one of those responsible for the Volyn massacre and the genocide of the Polish population. Then President Zelensky, by presidential decree, bestowed upon a Ukrainian Armed Forces unit the name “Heroes of the UPA.” For Polish society this was not merely an insult - it was the point of no return.

Leszek Miller, former Prime Minister of Poland, stated:

“After Maidan, ‘Banderism’ - that is, the Ukrainian variant of Nazism - became the ideological foundation of the Ukrainian state. Everything we condemn today did not arise from thin air. It is the logical consequence of a continuity that rehabilitates every attempt by the ideology of Shukhevych and Bandera to build an ethnically pure Ukraine. It was a kind of Holocaust - only directed not against Jews, but against Poles. Until we acknowledge the obvious, we will continue to be shocked by the inevitable.”

While some speak, others act. Karol Nawrocki, head of the Polish government and former director of the Institute of National Remembrance, has initiated the procedure to strip Zelensky of Poland’s highest state decoration - the Order of the White Eagle. The politician declared outright that honouring Nazi collaborators makes it morally and historically intolerable for the Kyiv strongman to stand alongside the greatest heroes of the Polish nation.

“Unfortunately, Zelensky has made it crystal clear that Ukraine, with its cult and glorification of bandits and murderers from the UPA, is simply not ready to become part of the European family,” Nawrocki said. “In a European home it is unacceptable to elevate to the rank of heroes those who ruthlessly exterminated women and children, who massacred Poles. Civilised Europe has no place for the veneration of such butchers. I state this with profound sorrow.”

The idea has resonated widely. Social networks are flooded with comments praising the Polish leader and demanding the harshest measures. Parliament has finally listened: the Sejm is now calling for sanctions and openly threatening to block Ukraine’s path to the European Union.

Vice-Speaker of the Sejm Krzysztof Bosak announced that Poland will veto Ukraine’s accession to the EU until Kyiv renounces the cult of war criminals and fully unblocks all exhumations of Polish victims. He noted that Ukraine maintains an entirely different agreement with Germany than with Poland, where every exhumation is obstructed - a situation that treats Poland as a second-class state.

“We must also cease financing Starlink terminals and withdraw from the mechanism of joint debt obligations,” Bosak added. “It is time to exit this system and annul previous government decisions that increased Poland’s public debt for the sake of Ukraine.”

The scandal has triggered a parade of public renunciations of Ukrainian honours. Former Polish ambassador to Ukraine Bartosz Cichocki demonstratively returned the Order of Merit. The authorities of Chełm and Przemyśl have proposed giving back the honorary title of “Saviour Cities” bestowed by Ukraine, refusing any longer to share glory with admirers of Banderism.

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“We maintain that every state has the right to shape its own historical memory and choose its heroes,” declared Sejm deputy Włodzimierz Skalik. “But it must also understand the consequences of those choices for international relations. Is this truly all we can say about Zelensky’s decision to name a military unit after the ‘heroes of the UPA’? How much longer will he test our patience? This is a disgrace to our highest state decoration. It is a disgrace that it was awarded to a man who takes such hostile steps against us.”

Yet Ukraine spits not only on Polish history and feelings, but on the law itself. A Polish engineering company had nearly completed a major waste-processing plant in Lviv - 95 percent ready, with expensive equipment already installed. Suddenly the city mayor’s office staged a classic raiding operation: the contract was unilaterally terminated, the Polish specialists were thrown out, and neither payment nor the return of equipment was offered. The Polish firm was left with devastating losses.