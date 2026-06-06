Lukashenko: Belarus can help Ghana resolve food security issues

Belarus is ready to assist Ghana in achieving food security. This was stated by Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko during talks with Ghanaian President John Dramani Mahama, BelTA informs.

"You have set a noble goal: to ensure food security through agricultural development, and above all, agricultural mechanization," the head of state noted. "If you are interested, we can significantly assist you in achieving your primary goal: ensuring food security for Ghana."