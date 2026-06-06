"We see that a clearly offensive military infrastructure is being deployed along our entire border, along the border with Belarus. Its elements include, of course, the layered air defense and air defense systems, which have been activated since the early 2000s, supposedly to counter the threat from Iran. We understand that a defensive perimeter was actually being formed to block our offensive systems and possible countermeasures to their aggression. Next, we now know that the Drone Wall project is developing. This is, de facto, a comprehensive approach—the formation of a distributed network of manufacturing facilities (you could call it an expeditionary military-industrial complex) for the mass production of various types of UAVs. And this, incidentally, is happening with the participation of the United States of America, which, firstly, owns the majority of the assets of the European military-industrial complex, and secondly, localizes the production lines of its tech giants, such as let's say Anduril".