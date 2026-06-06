3.82 BYN
2.83 BYN
3.29 BYN
Belarusian Scientists Developed Two Drugs to Combat Lung Cancer
Text by:Editorial office news.by
Belarusian scientists have developed two drugs to combat lung cancer, which have no analogues in the world today. One of them is based on a cyclopeptide. The drug has already demonstrated high efficacy in preclinical trials.
Tatyana Nevar, Deputy Director of the Institute of Physical and Organic Chemistry of the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus:
"Peptide-based drugs have poorer efficacy and side effects than many cytostatic drugs currently used for these purposes. So-called gene therapy drugs are also actively developing."
The scientists note that, over time, high-volume production of such drugs will be able not only to meet domestic needs but also for export.