Han Zheng: The leaders of Belarus and China have outlined ambitious goals for developing cooperation

During a meeting with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, Vice President of the People's Republic of China Han Zheng announced ambitious plans for cooperation between the two countries, BELTA reports.

First of all, the distinguished guest thanked the Belarusian leader for the opportunity to meet. "Thank you for taking the time out of your busy schedule, for the warm welcome, and for the meticulous organization (of the Chinese delegation's stay in Belarus – BELTA note)," Han Zheng said.

He also conveyed to Alexander Lukashenko the sincere greetings and best wishes of Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Han Zheng agreed with the Belarusian President's description of the level of cooperation between the two countries. "As you just rightly mentioned, under the leadership of the heads of state, relations have reached a high level – an all-weather comprehensive strategic partnership."

He emphasized that the leaders of the two countries met twice in 2025 and "outlined new ambitious plans for further strengthening bilateral relations."