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Han Zheng: The leaders of Belarus and China have outlined ambitious goals for developing cooperation
During a meeting with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, Vice President of the People's Republic of China Han Zheng announced ambitious plans for cooperation between the two countries, BELTA reports.
First of all, the distinguished guest thanked the Belarusian leader for the opportunity to meet. "Thank you for taking the time out of your busy schedule, for the warm welcome, and for the meticulous organization (of the Chinese delegation's stay in Belarus – BELTA note)," Han Zheng said.
He also conveyed to Alexander Lukashenko the sincere greetings and best wishes of Chinese President Xi Jinping.
Han Zheng agreed with the Belarusian President's description of the level of cooperation between the two countries. "As you just rightly mentioned, under the leadership of the heads of state, relations have reached a high level – an all-weather comprehensive strategic partnership."
He emphasized that the leaders of the two countries met twice in 2025 and "outlined new ambitious plans for further strengthening bilateral relations."
The discussion also touched on the Directive "On the Practical Implementation of the All-Weather and Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the Republic of Belarus and the People's Republic of China," signed by Alexander Lukashenko in May of this year. According to the Vice President of the People's Republic of China, this document defines the vectors of multifaceted Belarusian-Chinese cooperation. "This fully reflects your high understanding of the development of our relations and demonstrates the strategic significance of our cooperation," Han Zheng emphasized.