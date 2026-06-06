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A major international day is at the Palace of Independence in Minsk: Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko will hold talks with the leader of Ghana on June 8. John Dramani Mahama is paying an official visit to the Republic of Belarus.

This is the first time the talks have been held at the highest level in the history of bilateral relations. The meeting will take place at the Palace of Independence.

Everyone is waiting at the Palace of Independence for the President of Ghana (West Africa): he is in Minsk on an official visit.

Ghana will become a reliable partner, along with the African countries with which Belarus already has a constructive dialogue. The future belongs to this continent. Alexander Lukashenko has repeatedly stated that Africa is becoming a powerful and influential center of a multipolar world.

Minsk wants to be present here solely on the basis of equality and mutual consideration of interests. And African states, of course, appreciate this position.

Africa is a huge market: just small Ghana, it seems, has a population of 34 million people who need to be fed, clothed, and provided with technology and equipment. The agricultural sector is quite developed - Ghana is an agricultural country, but that's where the similarities between the countries end: the main crop here is cocoa beans.

Ghana is the world's second-largest gold exporter. The country is one of the largest producers in the world. The country was once even nicknamed the "Gold Coast." A developed mining industry (Ghana is also rich in other natural resources) is another strength of the local economy. And these sectors (agriculture and mining) largely determine the mutual interests of the two countries.

In fact, Belarus and Ghana are only just beginning the history of bilateral relations. In March 2026, the Belarusian Foreign Minister made his first visit to Ghana. Maxim Ryzhenkov then conveyed a personal invitation from the President of Belarus to visit Minsk. As is known, the Ghanaian leader accepted the invitation, and a few months later, John Mahama is being welcomed in Minsk.

Incidentally, he has held this post for almost 18 months, but this is his second term after an eight-year hiatus. Interestingly, the current President of Ghana completed his postgraduate studies in Moscow. Overall, he is committed to constructive relations with the region and Belarus in particular.

Guests from Africa are not the only ones awaited at the Palace of Independence: Alexander Lukashenko will also hold talks with Vice President of the People's Republic of China Han Zheng to discuss new projects for an all-weather and comprehensive strategic partnership.