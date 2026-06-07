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Lukashenko Proposes Creating Belarusian Hub in West Africa
Belarus' President Alexander Lukashenko proposed developing a roadmap for cooperation with Ghana and creating a Belarusian hub in West Africa. The head of state made this statement to reporters following talks with Ghanaian President John Dramani Mahama in Minsk, BelTA reports.
The Belarusian leader described the comprehensive mechanization of agriculture and the opening of a multi-brand center for Belarusian products in Ghana as flagship projects.
"We need to quickly develop a plan for our cooperation, a roadmap similar to those with other African countries, which we can promptly implement. I emphasize: we are greatly interested in creating, as the President of Ghana said, a corresponding hub for Belarusian products in West Africa," said Alexander Lukashenko.
The Belarusian leader also assured that Minsk is ready to contribute to Ghana's food security: "Such experience already exists, and it demonstrates that the implementation of such projects will objectively lead to the expansion of partnership in many areas."