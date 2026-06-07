Lukashenko Proposes Creating Belarusian Hub in West Africa

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/66d43616-f687-4fe9-ba8e-6b23984571ac/conversions/d01c2eac-8d95-4ad4-b060-6d493a574d4f-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/66d43616-f687-4fe9-ba8e-6b23984571ac/conversions/d01c2eac-8d95-4ad4-b060-6d493a574d4f-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/66d43616-f687-4fe9-ba8e-6b23984571ac/conversions/d01c2eac-8d95-4ad4-b060-6d493a574d4f-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/66d43616-f687-4fe9-ba8e-6b23984571ac/conversions/d01c2eac-8d95-4ad4-b060-6d493a574d4f-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

Belarus' President Alexander Lukashenko proposed developing a roadmap for cooperation with Ghana and creating a Belarusian hub in West Africa. The head of state made this statement to reporters following talks with Ghanaian President John Dramani Mahama in Minsk, BelTA reports.

The Belarusian leader described the comprehensive mechanization of agriculture and the opening of a multi-brand center for Belarusian products in Ghana as flagship projects.

"We need to quickly develop a plan for our cooperation, a roadmap similar to those with other African countries, which we can promptly implement. I emphasize: we are greatly interested in creating, as the President of Ghana said, a corresponding hub for Belarusian products in West Africa," said Alexander Lukashenko.