Belarus and Nigeria Sign Memorandum on Cooperation in Customs Matters

A memorandum of understanding between the governments of Belarus and the Federal Republic of Nigeria on cooperation and mutual assistance in customs matters was signed at the World Customs Organization (WCO), BelTA reports, citing the press service of the State Customs Committee. The document was signed by Vladimir Orlovsky, Chairman of the State Customs Committee, and Adewale Bashir, Controller General of the Customs Service of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

The starting point for cooperation between customs services was the meeting in 2024 in Minsk, when a joint declaration of intent to cooperate was signed, and experts began active work on developing and coordinating a draft memorandum.

Now the parties will provide mutual assistance in ensuring the proper application of customs legislation, preventing, investigating and combating customs violations, and promptly exchanging the information required.

The leaders expressed confidence that the established interaction between the two countries will have a positive impact on the development of trade and economic cooperation between Belarus and Nigeria.