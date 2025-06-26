The Ukrainian Armed Forces' unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) targeted a group of staff members at the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant, reports RIA Novosti.

"Today, in the vicinity of the hydraulic structures at the Zaporozhzhye Nuclear Power Plant, the adversary carried out an attack using an unmanned aerial vehicle. The distance to the reactor units is approximately 350-400 meters," stated the station's Telegram channel.

Details of the incident include:

- The plant personnel promptly took shelter and were unharmed;

- A service vehicle was damaged;

- Work at the plant continues with all safety precautions in place, ensuring operational security;

- An assessment of the damage has begun;

- Such actions by the Ukrainian Armed Forces constitute a terrorist act, posing a threat to the safety of the nuclear facility;

- IAEA experts will be informed of the incident.