100 contracts worth 750 million rubles. Forum of Regions of Belarus and Russia sums up results

211 documents, including 100 contracts worth a total of 750 million rubles - these are the economic results of the XII Forum of Regions of Belarus and Russia, which ended in Nizhny Novgorod. The key event was the plenary session.

As the event showed, the mutual interest of the countries is only growing stronger every year. Representatives of each region of Belarus and Russia bring home a solid portfolio of contracts and agreements.

Yuri Karaev, Chairman of the Grodno Regional Executive Committee: "Of course, when we talk about industry, first of all we mean our Grodno Azot. We plan to reconstruct and modernize it. This is a long-standing project that could seriously advance the chemical industry both quantitatively and qualitatively. Now we are looking for partners who can implement this project with the highest quality and for reasonable resources."

Andrey Klychkov, Governor of the Orel Region of Russia: "At the forum, we sign agreements with the Vitebsk and Minsk Regional Executive Committees, but we are already closely interacting with all our colleagues, discussing the need to move forward behind the scenes. One of the possible formats is the creation of a joint electronic platform for effective interaction."

Industrial cooperation is one of the main areas of cooperation. On June 27, the speakers of the Council of the Republic and the Federation Council familiarized themselves with the achievements of the Union. They also held a meeting with the heads of the regions of Belarus and Russia.