The IV Eurasian Economic Forum in Minsk brought together nearly 3,000 participants from 33 countries, including hundreds of top speakers, among them business leaders. The focus was sharply on effective proposals that can deliver tangible economic results and, consequently, improve people's well-being. Discussions covered the most pressing topics: removing trade barriers, industrial cooperation, developing the pharmaceutical market, and implementing artificial intelligence. It was a conversation not only about achievements and future prospects but also about the challenges facing the union.

At the plenary session, heads of states discussed their strategies. Leaders from Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Cuba, the Prime Minister of Myanmar, and a special representative of the co-presidents of Nicaragua arrived in Minsk. Armenia participated via video conference.

According to Alexander Lukashenko, over the past ten years, the EAEU has achieved significant economic results and gained international credibility. Now, the focus is on a “Union 2.0,” emphasizing financial integration, digitalization, the creation of convenient transport corridors, and more.

Beyond economics, efforts were also discussed toward achieving peace and stability across Eurasia.

A major international premiere took place at the Minsk Exhibition Center, which officially opened just a month ago and served as a platform for 300 speakers during the forum.

Both online and offline, top experts, ministers, and public figures shared their experiences and debated what further steps are needed for the development of Eurasian integration.

Venjamin Kaganov , General Director of the Association for Financial Literacy Development (Russia):

"I had the opportunity to moderate one of the roundtables today. We discussed labor migration, staffing issues, and qualifications. It turned out that a lot is being done, but there are still barriers and a need to create new tools. The main problem is the shortage of qualified personnel—a challenge that no single EAEU country has fully resolved. It’s a common issue, with internal and shared aspects, and that’s what we discussed."

As the host country and chair of the EAEU in 2025, Belarus showcased its capabilities. A large exhibition displayed Belarus’s achievements—from Geely cars to the renowned BelAZ 450-ton dump truck, the largest in the world.

Oleg Lushnikov , Head of the Committee on International Relations and Diplomacy of the Public Chamber of the EAEU:

"An excellent exhibition, something to be proud of for Belarus and the EAEU member countries. We occupy high positions in key parameters of global economic development. But there’s more to come—better and bigger."

The priorities for Belarus’s presidency of the EAEU, as outlined by President Alexander Lukashenko, include developing technological potential, protecting the internal market, ensuring food security, and fostering international cooperation. Belarus was among the founders of the union and, over more than a decade, has built solid authority in global politics. Increasingly, countries want to join and partner with the union, despite geographical distances.

Eidikas Yagelavicius , Chairman of the International Public Organization "International Forum of Good Neighborliness" (Lithuania):

"Belarus, as always, excels at organizing high-level events. I’ve participated in various platforms, and I would say: if you take one stick, you can easily break it, but if you have many sticks together, you can’t. The more united and committed to integration, the stronger and more powerful the union will be."

Sergey Vittonenko , Director of an international engineering company, expressed his impression of Minsk:

"This is my first time in Minsk, and I am delighted with the city. The exhibition was very well organized. We exchanged business cards, held spontaneous and scheduled meetings—everything was highly effective."

Today, the EAEU includes five countries: Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Russia. Moldova, Uzbekistan, and Cuba are observers. The total population of the union is 185 million.

Over ten years, the union’s GDP doubled, mutual investments grew by nearly 1.5 times, and trade turnover almost doubled. The union guarantees four freedoms: movement of goods, services, capital, and labor. Leaders from Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Cuba, Myanmar, and Nicaragua’s special representative attended the plenary in Minsk.

Initially, skepticism surrounded the organization’s prospects. Many doubted whether integration was feasible, especially on sensitive issues. Political tensions even flared at times. "Recently, we’ve talked a lot about how turbulent the world is—hope we can overcome it. Anyone from the post-Soviet space thinking they can bypass this turbulence and gain immediate benefits is mistaken. We must not lose the single market and high-tech industries inherited from the Soviet Union," said Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko.

He cited Russia as an example, noting that Western partners have abandoned cooperation, but Russia is working hard to revive its industries, including automotive manufacturing—Lada, Moskvitch, Zhiguli—modern vehicles, even if not yet Mercedes-level. "We must preserve what we inherited from the Union and what still works. We cannot look elsewhere. No one is waiting for us. Our economy will bring us together—this space was created by many generations. We must pay serious attention now, communicate in one language, and move forward," he emphasized.

Lukashenko also pointed out that around 30 countries, including distant ones like Nicaragua, Myanmar, the UAE, and many others, attend EAEU events. "They are ready to cooperate with us, and we, as the core of the union, must offer them something valuable," he added.

Why does the EAEU attract increasing partners?

Primarily, because of trade opportunities. Belarus’s exports to union countries have grown more than 2.5 times over ten years. Industrial output within the EAEU increased by nearly 20%. Belarus participates in cooperative projects—its experience in machine-building, petrochemicals, woodworking, and agro-industrial complex is highly valued. Belarusian goods are well-known and appreciated across the EAEU, contributing significantly to food security—over 40% of intra-union food trade.

Lukashenko highlighted the union’s strengths:

"We are the world’s leading oil producer, second in gas extraction and mineral fertilizer production, third in wheat, potatoes, livestock products, and railway length, and fourth in coal, pig iron, steel, meat, and automobile roads."

However, he warned that the potential of the EAEU remains underutilized. "In the next ten years, we must double this figure and give a fresh boost to integration," he stressed.

He announced that the development strategy, initially adopted until 2025, would be discussed at the upcoming summit. "We have not fully fulfilled about 18 key indicators. It’s time for EAE2.0, to set new, more ambitious goals and achieve them. Much depends on the Eurasian Commission, the leadership of the member states, and governments. EAE2.0 should produce a distinctive Eurasian product—visible, in demand, and truly common for all member countries."

He called for analyzing why Armenia took certain positions and emphasized: "We cannot ignore problems or just dismiss them. We must find the root causes. Our unity depends on it."

Lukashenko reiterated that 18 provisions of the current development strategy remain unfulfilled. "We will discuss this at tomorrow’s summit, but frankly, there’s little desire to delve into difficult issues. Still, we must. Otherwise, we risk falling behind while others advance."

He warned: "Our union must not become a platform for empty talks. On the contrary, it should be highly attractive to new members. The number of countries attending the forum shows strong interest. Let’s make the most of this moment."

He concluded with a strong note: "In the face of external challenges, external sanctions, and unprecedented pressures, the decision to create the union was visionary. We have restructured bilateral cooperation, focusing on technological sovereignty and industrial cooperation. We have already begun projects in electric transport, microelectronics, robotics, ICT, and new materials. We are working toward creating a unique Eurasian product—from aircraft and trains to digital solutions and AI."

"Speeding up integration requires removing barriers in trade, establishing common markets for oil and gas, and ensuring equal rights for citizens. We’ve achieved much, but many issues remain. The future of the EAEU depends on our ability to rationally distribute efforts, complement each other, and build joint production chains," Lukashenko emphasized.

He also highlighted the importance of digital transformation:

"Service sectors account for half of EAEU’s GDP. Improving transit times and costs will boost competitiveness, turning the union into a global transit hub. Financial integration—allowing investments to cross borders—must be accelerated. We need to finalize the common financial market, agree on licensing standards, mutual access, and digital platforms. Sharing information and recognizing electronic signatures will improve efficiency—all aimed at raising citizens’ well-being."

Strengthening technological sovereignty remains a strategic goal. Many participating countries, including members of the CIS, SCO, BRICS, and others, are exploring joint projects in promising sectors. Each politician presented their vision for medium- and long-term Eurasian integration.

Vladimir Putin , President of Russia:

"The ‘Group of Five’ is not stopping at what’s achieved. We are strengthening integration mechanisms, boosting the influence of the Eurasian Economic Union on the global stage. Our union remains open to cooperation with all interested partners. We are developing mutually beneficial ties with Eurasian, African, and Latin American countries, expanding contacts with multilateral structures such as BRICS, CIS, SCO, ASEAN, and the African Union. Several preferential agreements have been signed with major trading partners. We hope the situation in the Middle East stabilizes, and conflicts between Israel and Iran are resolved. This will open possibilities for expanding relations with regional players, including Iran. We have already signed relevant agreements and plan to discuss economic cooperation with the UAE and Mongolia at the upcoming Supreme Eurasian Council."

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev , President of Kazakhstan:

"The further development of the Eurasian Economic Union must be based on principles of equality, mutual benefit, and pragmatism, serving the interests of our economies. Today’s challenges require new approaches to economic growth, and digital technologies play a key role. 'Digitalization and AI are among our strategic priorities,' said Tokayev. 'E-commerce, digital document management, automated control and logistics systems are now integral to Eurasian economies."