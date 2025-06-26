Next EAEU summit will be held at end of 2025 in St. Petersburg

The next EAEU summit will be held at the end of 2025 in St. Petersburg. This was announced by President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko, summing up the meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council in Minsk.

"Traditionally, in December, we will gather in St. Petersburg to hold an informal EAEU summit. And in 2026, the chairmanship will pass to our friends from Kazakhstan, and we will hold the next official EAEU summit in Astana," said Alexander Lukashenko.