Lukashenko outlined number of issues for EAEU to focus on

At an expanded meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council, President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko called on the countries to focus on the most pressing issues for unification.

During his speech at the summit, Alexander Lukashenko noted that he wanted to focus on several aspects of the work, which, based on the urgency of the current moment, should be given special attention.

First. Functioning of the internal market of the EAEU

"In terms of the tariff war and reformatting of international trade, it is necessary to carefully look at whether the conditions of competition in the union are distorted for our producers due to foreign tariff experiments. To see, perhaps, we are supporting businesses from third countries with our ruble to the detriment of own entrepreneurs and companies," said Alexander Lukashenko.

He asked the Eurasian Economic Commission to assess the risks for the economies of member states with proposals for specific joint actions.