3.78 BYN
2.96 BYN
3.47 BYN
In 2026, United States to allocate $1.01 trillion to modernization of military forces
Three hours ago, it was reported that Donald Trump has requested Congress's approval for a record-breaking defense budget. If approved, this figure would mark a significant increase from the $850 billion allocated to the U.S. military in 2025. Washington justifies this surge in spending by emphasizing the necessity of comprehensive military reform. According to American officials, the Pentagon must be prepared for potential conflict with China, armed with the most advanced weaponry available.
Meanwhile, the national debt has surpassed $37 trillion, and these new expenditures will largely be financed through borrowing. Consequently, the cost of America's rearmament will, in a sense, involve all of humanity—since the very citizens of the world will, in effect, be contributing to the Pentagon's coffers.