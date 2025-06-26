Lukashenko Reacts to Attacks on Iranian Nuclear Facilities

Alexander Lukashenko said that the presence of the President of Iran at the EAEU summit was initially planned - for the first time as a representative of an observer state at the EAEU. However, due to known circumstances, he was unable to fly to Minsk. Therefore, his speech will be recorded.

"The recent strikes on Iran's nuclear facilities under IAEA control are a most dangerous violation of international law, including the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons and the Geneva Convention of 1949. I will not even talk about the feelings that such actions evoke in Belarus, the country that suffered the most from the Chernobyl nuclear power plant accident. Back then, radioactive fallout was recorded even in Great Britain, Germany and Sweden. They probably think that it will not affect them now. Especially the country that committed such acts," Alexander Lukashenko noted.