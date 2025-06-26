Estonia Ready to Host NATO Allies’ Aircraft with Nuclear Weapons

Minister of Defense Hanno Pevkur announced that the country is prepared to accommodate fighter jets from allies that possess the capability to carry nuclear armament. This information is reported by BELTA, citing Estonian media outlets.

Pevkur made this statement following the United Kingdom’s decision to purchase 12 multi-role F-35A fighter jets from the United States, capable of carrying both conventional and tactical nuclear weapons. The purchase was announced during the recent NATO summit in The Hague.

According to the minister, such fighters have previously been stationed in Estonia as part of NATO’s rotational Air Police mission, and this practice will continue in the future.