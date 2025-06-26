Lukashenko to EAEU: We need to cast aside destructive agenda and move forward based on integration

The EAEU countries need to cast aside the destructive agenda and create conditions for a peaceful and calm life. This was stated by the President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko on June 27 at a meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council in an expanded format.

While opening the meeting, Alexander Lukashenko noted that the opportunity to openly and, most importantly, in a friendly, calm atmosphere discuss any, even the most complex, problems is a real luxury in the modern world. In Belarus, such an opportunity is carefully preserved.