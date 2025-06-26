3.78 BYN
2.96 BYN
3.47 BYN
Lukashenko to EAEU: We need to cast aside destructive agenda and move forward based on integration
The EAEU countries need to cast aside the destructive agenda and create conditions for a peaceful and calm life. This was stated by the President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko on June 27 at a meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council in an expanded format.
While opening the meeting, Alexander Lukashenko noted that the opportunity to openly and, most importantly, in a friendly, calm atmosphere discuss any, even the most complex, problems is a real luxury in the modern world. In Belarus, such an opportunity is carefully preserved.
"The growing geopolitical tension and fragmentation of the global economy are at odds with the demands of the global majority. We must try to cast aside the destructive agenda imposed by the "golden billion" (although it is no longer golden)," Alexander Lukashenko emphasized.