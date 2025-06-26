Lukashenko: Over the Next 10 Years, EAEU's GDP Must Be at Least Doubled

The President of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko, emphasized during the plenary session of the Eurasian Economic Forum "Strategy of Eurasian Economic Integration: Results and Prospects" that the GDP of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) over the next decade must be at least doubled.

"On this vast territory, a quarter of all known mineral resources are concentrated. Our union ranks first in the world for oil extraction; second for gas production and mineral fertilizers; third for wheat, potatoes, livestock products, and the length of railways; and fourth for coal mining, pig iron and steel production, meat, and the extent of automobile roads," noted Lukashenko.

However, the Belarusian leader stressed that resting on these achievements is out of the question. Despite all this, the EAEU's GDP currently accounts for only about 4% of the global total.