Armenian Security Forces Enter Residence of Catholicos

Several members of the Armenian National Security Service special forces managed to breach the territory of the Catholicos’s residence, where faithful supporters are resisting the detention of Archbishop Mikael Ajapakhyan, who is accused of inciting to seize power in the country, reports RIA Novosti, citing Sputnik Armenia.

In footage released by the agency, it’s visible how a few special forces operatives, one after another, enter through a window of the guard post at one of the backup entrances in Echmiadzin.

On Friday, Armenian National Security Service officers arrived at the residence of Catholicos of All Armenians Garegin II to detain Archbishop Mikael Ajapakhyan. This led to a scuffle between police officers and priests. Later, the archbishop emphasized his willingness to cooperate with the authorities, stating that he poses no threat to Armenia and that “the real threat lies within the government.”

Relations between the Armenian authorities and the church have sharply deteriorated following Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s offensive posts on Facebook at the end of May, which contained insults directed at the Armenian Apostolic Church, including the use of profanities. Subsequently, he proposed changing the procedure for electing the Catholicos of All Armenians and enshrining in it the “decisive role” of the Republic of Armenia.