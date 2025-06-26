Promising news is coming from the Middle East. According to American media, President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu have agreed to end hostilities in the Gaza Strip within the next two weeks.

There are also notable changes in the issue of the Iranian nuclear program. Washington is reportedly offering Tehran to implement nuclear energy projects with the support of foreign investors who will allocate $30 billion to Iran. If implemented, this will guarantee Iran's economic needs and protect the country from suspicions of creating its own atomic bomb.