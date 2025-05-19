Belarus at UN rejects Polish delegation's accusations of instrumentalization of migration

At the United Nations, Belarus rejected the accusations made by the Polish delegation regarding the instrumentalization of migration. This was stated by Belarusian representative at the Vienna session of the UN Crime Prevention Commission, according to BELTA, citing the Belarusian Foreign Ministry's press service.

"We categorically reject these accusations, which are unfounded and lack any critique. Less than half a percent of all migrants arriving in the EU enter through Belarus. Moreover, we have repeatedly proposed—and continue to propose—to our neighboring EU member states a return to normal, professional cooperation in countering this global challenge," said the Belarusian diplomat. "It remains a mystery to us why the same destitute people, arriving in the hundreds of thousands via Balkan, Mediterranean, and other routes—who are to be rescued and welcomed—are considered migrants to be saved, while a few thousand migrants crossing into the EU through Belarus are labeled as 'instrumentalized' migrants, to be killed or maimed at the border."