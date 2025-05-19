3.72 BYN
Belarus at UN rejects Polish delegation's accusations of instrumentalization of migration
At the United Nations, Belarus rejected the accusations made by the Polish delegation regarding the instrumentalization of migration. This was stated by Belarusian representative at the Vienna session of the UN Crime Prevention Commission, according to BELTA, citing the Belarusian Foreign Ministry's press service.
"We categorically reject these accusations, which are unfounded and lack any critique. Less than half a percent of all migrants arriving in the EU enter through Belarus. Moreover, we have repeatedly proposed—and continue to propose—to our neighboring EU member states a return to normal, professional cooperation in countering this global challenge," said the Belarusian diplomat. "It remains a mystery to us why the same destitute people, arriving in the hundreds of thousands via Balkan, Mediterranean, and other routes—who are to be rescued and welcomed—are considered migrants to be saved, while a few thousand migrants crossing into the EU through Belarus are labeled as 'instrumentalized' migrants, to be killed or maimed at the border."
Lithuania has filed a complaint against Belarus in the International Court of the UN.
The statement emphasized that instead of working together to regulate legal and illegal migration, neighboring EU countries have begun constructing hundreds of kilometers of barbed wire fences along their borders.
The Belarusian side once again calls for abandoning unjustified, politically motivated accusations against Belarus regarding migration instrumentalization and urges a return to a normal dialogue on the global migration issues, primarily in the interest of protecting migrants' rights.