3.73 BYN
2.93 BYN
3.41 BYN
UN: In 2023, Every 11th Person in World and Every Fifth in Africa Faced Hunger
Over the past five years, food prices have risen worldwide due to a number of global shocks, according to UN reports. According to the data, a 10% increase in food prices has led to a 3.5% increase in the number of people experiencing acute food shortages. The international community has not seen such massive disruptions in the agro-food system for over half a century.
Maximo Torero, chief economist of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations:
"From 2020 to 2024, the world experienced a sharp increase in food prices, caused by a combination of unprecedented global shocks. What is happening represents what we call a 'perfect storm' and illustrates how fragile global agri-food systems remain in the face of disruptions in individual components. The last time we saw something like this was in the 1970s."
It is noted that since 2019, when the number of hungry people in the world increased sharply, statistics in this area have not improved. And in 2023, almost every 11th person on Earth experienced problems with food.