UN: In 2023, Every 11th Person in World and Every Fifth in Africa Faced Hunger

Over the past five years, food prices have risen worldwide due to a number of global shocks, according to UN reports. According to the data, a 10% increase in food prices has led to a 3.5% increase in the number of people experiencing acute food shortages. The international community has not seen such massive disruptions in the agro-food system for over half a century.

Maximo Torero, chief economist of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations:

"From 2020 to 2024, the world experienced a sharp increase in food prices, caused by a combination of unprecedented global shocks. What is happening represents what we call a 'perfect storm' and illustrates how fragile global agri-food systems remain in the face of disruptions in individual components. The last time we saw something like this was in the 1970s."