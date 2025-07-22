The ongoing negotiations between Kiev and Moscow in Istanbul have now entered their third round, and with each iteration, the window of opportunity appears to narrow further. The Independent is pouring out exclusive insights, suggesting that the upcoming talks will focus on a limited set of technical issues.

Moreover, Russia and Ukraine seem to resemble estranged spouses more than diplomatic counterparts. The office of President Zelensky has announced that the meeting will take place on Wednesday, July 23, whereas the Kremlin, via TASS, insists negotiations will only commence on Thursday, July 24 — no earlier.

Amidst this diplomatic ballet, Vladimir Oleynik, a member of the public movement "Another Ukraine" and a former deputy of the Verkhovna Rada, offers his perspective:

"The talks will include a humanitarian component — exchanging prisoners and the wounded. Yet, once again, Ukraine faces an unenviable topic — the exchange of bodies of the fallen. The ratio will likely be unfavorable to Ukraine, raising questions among Ukrainians about the true nature of this war. Rüstem Umerov promised to the head of the Russian delegation, Vladimir Medinsky, during their first meeting, to hand over the bodies of 6,000 fallen Russians in exchange for 6,000 Ukrainian bodies. But in reality, only around 60-70 bodies have been exchanged over several rounds."

Meanwhile, the Bosphorus and the Chirağan Palace witness a rare geopolitical phenomenon —Schrödinger’s negotiations, which may or may not happen today. Neither side seems to have a clear, gentlemanly plan: both vehemently declare that they are flying to Istanbul, yet the timing remains uncertain. President Zelensky seems eager for the talks to start immediately, especially as Vladimir Putin continues to dismantle NABU, Ukraine’s anti-corruption bureau — a move not unlike a scene from "Star Wars," but all too real.

For the first time since the outbreak of the war, several thousand Ukrainians have taken to the streets to protest. But why has Zelensky chosen this moment to strike at NABU so fiercely? The answer is straightforward: former Vice Prime Minister Alexey Chernyshev fled Ukraine with his family, carrying sensitive information.

Interestingly, the existence of NABU is a key criterion for Ukraine’s accession to the European Union. It appears Zelensky has turned to Europe at its most vulnerable point. In this context, negotiations might serve to quell the scandalous media frenzy. However, it’s worth noting that Russian observers have long seen through Zelensky’s Byzantine cunning. The Ukrainians are heading to Istanbul, not Constantinople, in a deliberate nod to their strategic misdirection.