Heads of Delegations from Russia and Ukraine Hold Bilateral Meeting in Turkey

The first round of direct talks between Russia and Ukraine took place in Istanbul on May 16. It concluded with agreements on the exchange of prisoners based on the "1000 for 1000" formula and the decision for the parties to present memoranda addressing aspects of overcoming the crisis. The second round of direct negotiations was held in Istanbul on June 2. Following this, the parties exchanged draft memoranda for a peaceful settlement, agreed on exchanging seriously wounded prisoners of war, and on the return of the bodies of the deceased. Moscow transferred several thousand bodies of the deceased to Kiev.