Readiness Test. Russian Navy Conducts Large-Scale Exercise "July Storm"
Text by:Editorial office news.by
The Russian Navy has launched large-scale exercise called "July Storm".
Up to 150 ships and vessels, 120 aircrafts, 10 coastal missile systems, 950 units of military and special equipment and over 15,000 military personnel are taking part in them.
The exercises will last until July 27 in the waters of the Pacific and the Arctic Oceans, as well as the Baltic and the Caspian Seas.
The main goal is to test the fleet's readiness for non-standard tasks and the use of high-precision weapons.