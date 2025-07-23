3.73 BYN
Residents of Germany Dissatisfied with Chancellor Merz
Text by:Editorial office news.by
64% of Germans are unhappy with Chancellor Merz’s work, setting a personal anti-record for him. Moreover, dissatisfaction is even higher in the eastern regions, where 74% of residents express discontent.
Merz’s declining approval ratings are also affecting his political party, which is losing support.
According to the majority of respondents, the new Cabinet has made several mistakes, including military and financial support for Ukraine and an ill-considered tax policy in the energy sector.